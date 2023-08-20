Avid Tasmanian bushwalker and You Tuber Rob Parsons is in the sights of the Environment Department with claims he has broken the law by lighting fires and using drones in reserves where it is not permitted.
Parsons is also facing possible court action over not having a business licence with Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania writing saying he makes money from Tasmania's wilderness by using it as a backdrop to his content.
More than 850 people commented on Mr Parson's video about the developments with one saying the department should pay Mr Parsons based on the number of people his content brings to the state.
The video also got 17,000 views in one day.
"We have been subject to an extensive investigation based on what they say were complaints from the public," Mr Parsons says on his YouTube channel.
Mr Parsons said other wilderness photographers have sold their photos in books and wedding photos are often taken on the beach and other parcels of crown land.
He has now applied for a business licence - a nature based tourism application.
One infringement relates to him picking a part of a plant to go on the fire and another for lighting a fire inside a hut. NRETas has also told Mr Parsons it is illegal to use drones in a reserve.
"I accept that I have influence on others and need to be responsible. I can operate without lighting fires or using drones so I will stop those activities."
Mr Parsons said he had been told the investigation into his action was part of a" massive sweep" of people doing the wrong thing in reserves.
"If this happens to you as well, I want to hear from you," he said.
A Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson confirmed that under the National Parks and Reserves Management Act 2002, any person who undertakes an activity, including filming, on PWS managed land and earns an income from this activity must have a business licence to do so.
The spokesperson said a Turners Beach man had been interviewed and charged by PWS in relation to a number of offences within the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area .
"PWS is continuing to engage with the man regarding his application to ensure his activities are appropriately licensed and consistent with requirements of the Act," they said.
"The rules governing use of PWS-managed parks and reserves are in place to protect the natural and cultural values of sensitive environments such as the TWWHA. It is critical that all users of Tasmanian parks and reserves adhere to these rules.
"When any complaint of alleged offending is received by PWS, authorised officers will assess and investigate those complaints as required according to legislation.
I have worked as a journalist for more than 20 years and have lived and worked in the North-West for the last two decades after 13 years away in Western Australia
I have worked as a journalist for more than 20 years and have lived and worked in the North-West for the last two decades after 13 years away in Western Australia
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.