Tassie Devils' latest Coates Talent League victory may have come at a high price for Launceston's top-10 draft prospect Colby McKercher.
The Blues young gun limped off KGV and, after extensive medical treatment, finished the game on crutches with his right ankle iced.
The setback had little impact on the side who cruised to a 70-point win, defeating Calder Cannons 17.9 (111) to 6.5 (41).
Tom Beaumont led the way through the middle while Ely Blizzard owned his wing, Beau Nash found plenty of ball and Jack Dolliver booted five goals.
McKercher had been dominant from the start, kicking two first-quarter goals. With Geordie Payne intercepting everything in defence, Devils enjoyed a three-goal lead at the first break.
Beaumont was relentless in the second term as Arie Schoenmaker impressed splitting his time between the ruck and defence.
A 37-point half-time advantage stretched out to 59 at the final change as Connor Ling upped the ante with his tough, team-first brand of footy. James Leake finished with four goals and Heath Ollington two.
The Devils began the game in fourth place but just a win behind leaders GWV Rebels with a game in hand. Rebels' final fixture will be on Friday night against Western Jets with the Devils heading to Dandenong the next day. Finals begin on September 2.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
