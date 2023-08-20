The Examiner
Peaceful protest to be held in Launceston for greyhound awareness

Declan Durrant
Declan Durrant
August 20 2023 - 3:30pm
Greyhound racing has been the subject of intense scrutiny in Tasmania in recent months. File picture
Tensions around dog racing will come to a head at Civic Square this week as pet greyhounds and their owners take part in a peaceful protest against alleged mistreatment in the industry.

