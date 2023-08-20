Tensions around dog racing will come to a head at Civic Square this week as pet greyhounds and their owners take part in a peaceful protest against alleged mistreatment in the industry.
The Greyhound Rehabilitation Enthusiasts Association Tasmania (GREAT) will conduct the event alongside Animal Liberation Tasmania at midday on Monday, August 21.
Event organiser and GREAT member, Rosalie Saville, said the protest was a response to recently released footage of greyhounds "racked up like tools waiting to be used", which is being investigated by the state's racing watchdog.
"Much of the general public are unaware of the neglect and cruelty many greyhounds have endured as industry bred animals," Ms Saville said.
"Anyone that genuinely loves dogs would be concerned with the recent drone footage of the conditions.
"When people come along, we want them to see greyhounds for what they are: just like other dogs that deserve love and empathy because they're living creatures."
The event was also inspired by the Legislative Council's short inquiry into the Office of Racing Integrity, which led to greyhound racing death information becoming required as public knowledge in Tasmania.
In previous years, right to information cases have led to data releases surrounding deaths of greyhounds on Tasmanian tracks, as well as the recent euthanising of two greyhounds in Launceston.
In recent weeks, Racing Minister, Felix Ellis, said the footage had been sent to the Office of Racing Integrity for review and that he understood an investigation was underway.
"If any breaches are identified as part of the investigation ... appropriate action will be taken," he told the state parliament in early August.
Ms Savillie said the peaceful protest was an effort to demand Tasracing makes its recommendations and minimum welfare standards mandatory and punishable to achieve an "outcome to improve greyhound welfare and kennelling facilities".
"We're hoping we can educate people and enable the Office of Racing Integrity and RSPCA to conduct their inspections effectively," she said.
"What people can do to help us is to come along, meet these greyhounds and write to the Minister for Racing and support these animals."
This is not the first time such an event has taken place in Launceston with an earlier awareness raising event - the Great Global Greyhound Walk - happening in September of last year.
The Greyhound Peaceful Protest will run from 12pm at Civic Square, Launceston, on Monday, August 21.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
