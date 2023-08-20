The Launceston Saints are living up to their name with an altruistic donation of blankets and $500 to a local charity.
The generous football loving group passed on the funds to The Launceston Benevolent Society on Friday, August 18.
An official supporter group for St Kilda Football Club, the Launceston Saints have been donating funds to charities for a number of years, including to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal.
St Kilda Supporters Group president Ray Jones said the Saints were proud to be doing their part for local causes.
"Unlike most football groups, we're not out there raising money for our club or anything like that - we're trying to better the community," he said.
"We're pretty proud of where we are and what we've been able to do over the years donating to causes.
"But it's not about that; the rewards of helping people are just far greater than the money we raise."
The group has donated annually to the society as well as causes like Down Syndrome & Disabilities Day and the Vinnies Homeless Walk.
Funds for the donation to Launceston Benevolent Society were raised through raffles run by the local supporter group with many of the prizes donated by local businesses.
"It's a bit of a community effort with people chipping in and it's very good of them," Mr Jones said.
"We couldn't do it without them."
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
