Penning a song per day is something any artist would be proud of and Emma Waters has done just that.
The singer-songwriter, whose stage name is EWAH, has spent the last four weeks as the artist in residence at Launceston's Assembly 197 - formerly TasDance - writing in a "creative cloud".
Lead of Hobart-based band EWAH & The Vision of Paradise, Waters grew up in Scottsdale and Launceston and has returned to create something "infused with spirituality and sprinkling of teenage angst".
Launceston audiences know her for performances at the Royal Oak, Mona Foma, Party in the Paddock and Junction Arts Festival, and through her band's internationally recognised debut album, Everything Fades to Blue.
On Friday, August 20, Waters performed one of her new pieces to a small crowd and spoke with The Examiner about what it's like exploring her music through a new lens.
"It's a bit of an art cliche to be responding to a place, but it's a truism too," Waters said about coming back to Launceston.
"Being back here, it feels like this strange schism or a parallel universe; it feels kind of like being in a set from your teenage life.
"I walk around in the dreamy, golden light at the end of the day in this creative cloud trying to capture those feelings."
Waters spent the past decade and a half living in Melbourne and Hobart where she's pursued her songwriting in genres from dream-pop electronic and lo-fi to noir rock.
Her residency at Assembly 197 has been almost exclusively work on a solo album, which she said is a response to another solo album, Gospel Dance, which she wrote a decade ago.
"I've been thinking about spiritual music from around the world, but also skewing that with this teen kind of theme from my growing up here," she said.
"I'm responding to things and being very aware and curious about the space that I'm in here, particularly listening to everything I can - not just music."
Over the past month, Waters has woken up early with a goal of writing a song per day and taking inspiration from Assembly 197's surroundings.
"It could be anything: there's this floorboard here that goes donk-a-donk donk and there's a rhythm to that," Waters said.
"Songs are a bit like chasing something, like a fantastical beast, and sometimes you see the whole thing or just a snippet, like its tail.
"It's about uncovering that idea and following it where it can go."
Waters will finish the Assembly 197 residency in the coming days and said she has more in the works for her cult Tasmanian fanbase from both her solo ventures and with Vision of Paradise.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
