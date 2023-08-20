A 29-year-old man in Southern Tasmania had been charged with high-range drink driving after a single vehicle crash in Hobart.
The Lenah Valley man returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.192, almost four times the legal limit, when he was taken into custody by police on Saturday night.
He was immediately disqualified from driving for 12 months.
There were no injuries as a result of the crash.
Police also charged a 37-year-old Bridgewater woman with high-range drink driving and drug offences after she was detected driving on the opposite side of the road around midnight.
Inspector Brett Berry said the woman would appear before the magistrates court at a later date.
"Alcohol and drugs are major factors in road related fatalities and we urge everyone to abstain from driving after consuming alcohol or illicit drugs for the safety of all road users," he said.
"It is disappointing to see that people are still willing to risk drink driving, endangering their lives and the lives of others."
