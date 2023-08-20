Stewart McSweyn's world championship campaign ended at the first hurdle.
The first Australian man in history to shatter the 3:30 barrier over 1500 metres was seeking to improve his career-best major result of seventh place at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
As has become customary, the 28-year-old King Islander hit the front in his heat at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary,
However, he faded away in the final lap to finish in 3:36.01 for seventh place - one position shy of qualification.
Dutchman Niels Laros won the heat in 3:34.25 while Norwegian sensation Jakob Ingebrigtsen clocked the fastest time of 3:33.94 in the opening heat.
McSweyn's two Aussie teammates in the event did advance to the semi-finals.
Even though Western Australian Matthew Ramsden was tripped and finished 13th, he advanced by the decision of the referee while Victoria's 21-year-old Wisconsin University product Adam Spencer exceeded all expectations when crossing the line third in 3:34.17.
Melbourne-based McSweyn is the only Tasmanian on the Australian team of 66 athletes at the championships.
Launceston triathlete Jake Birtwhistle did not finish the Paris Olympic test event.
The 28-year-old was among 11 DNFs on the same course set to host the Olympic event next year.
Birtwhistle completed the 1500-metre swim in 19:31 and the 40km ride in 56:46 but pulled out before the 10km run as Britain's Commonwealth champion Alex Yee won the event.
Birtwhistle was frank about his performance as he posted a picture of himself riding alone on the Champs-Elysees shortly before his withdrawal.
"A lonely day in Paris," he wrote.
"I can't seem to get going on race day right now and it's so disappointing. Something's not working and I've got four weeks to figure it out before the next chance.
"This is by far the best course I've ever raced on, so thanks Paris. Hope I see ya next year."
With compatriot Matt Hauser forced to withdraw after contracting COVID-19, Birtwhistle was also listed to race along with Brandon Copeland, Jaz Hedgeland and Natalie Van Coevorden in Sunday's mixed relay event.
Also keeping one eye on the French capital for next year is Perth cyclist Georgia Baker who has reflected on her two silver-medal-winning performances at the world championships in Glasgow.
"This silver almost feels like a little win," the 28-year-old said after adding the points race to her podium with Alex Manly in the madison.
"After a rough start to the year it means a lot to be on the podium here in Glasgow.
"Excited for the next 12 months and to continue building towards that dream in Paris. Big thank you to my support team."
Baker has been part of Australian teams recording fifth-place finishes at the last two Olympic Games but saved her best results for last year's Commonwealth Games where three gold medals earned her the Tasmanian Athlete of the Year award.
