LETTERS: Upgrade Hydro generators instead of funding Marinus Link

By Letters to the Editor
August 20 2023 - 12:30pm
Why export energy when we can be self-sufficient?
WHY is the Tasmanian Government so focused on building this cable system across Bass Strait when the $3.6 billion could make Tasmania totally self-sufficient by spending the same amount or less on upgrading and building new Hydro power generators?

Local News

