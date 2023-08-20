Why export energy when we can be self-sufficient?

WHY is the Tasmanian Government so focused on building this cable system across Bass Strait when the $3.6 billion could make Tasmania totally self-sufficient by spending the same amount or less on upgrading and building new Hydro power generators?
We have plenty of water and the runoff can either be recirculated or used for irrigation purposes.
Mr Barnett seems overly secretive about the costing or maybe being dishonest about it like the power increases which he said we have to accept.
The clectricity regulator said 10.9 per cent was the maximum allowable increase, not a mandatory increase.
When questioned Mr Barnett said the regulator said it had to be 10.9% which is clearly a porky by the minister.
Jim Armstrong, Gravelly Beach.
I regret to tell the editor that all independent energy sector experts have long told us that Project Marinus is a dud. It's an economic loss for ordinary Tasmanians, and doesn't address climate or our long-term energy needs.
Worse, the project isn't just TasNetworks' Marinus Link, but also their vast new grid, intended to connect private windfarms to the National Electricity Market. No one's costing the link and the grid as a single project.
Nor are our politicians and TasNetworks being honest about the long-term costs forced on landowners and communities, who are being railroaded by TasNetworks. Those costs include property devaluation, damaged and destroyed wild forests, increased fire risks, water pollution, road chaos, loss of tourism businesses in iconic locations, and ongoing confusion and upset caused by TasNetworks' worst-practice 'community engagement'.
TasNetworks is forcing rural communities to suffer and pay dearly, while politicians ignore us to play puerile politics about 'costings'.
Ben Marshall, Loongana
I am not against an additional voice, which can be legislated without a constitutional change, or recognition in the constitution, which is achievable without the Voice, but binding those two together is unnecessary and appears to be more about preventing subsequent governments from changing The Voice.
Liberals, and especially the Nationals, are traditionally reluctant to recognise and fund separate cultures within Australia and would prefer to water down and integrate them into the general population.
If the Voice is constitutionally mandated then the Liberals will feel emboldened to remove all the legislated 'voices', the standing committees and advisory bodies, and rely on the constitutional Voice alone. T
his could result in far less overall representation, not more.
Legislated representation including voices, advisory boards is a good idea, but a rigid, constitutionally mandated voice is a bad idea.
If people want the Liberals to leave current and future Aboriginal representation alone, they can always vote Labor, at least until the right wing publicly changes their attitude.
Robert Stonjek, Kings Meadows.
If this state government has any interest at all in priorities, the Hobart stadium would be at the bottom of the list.
Apart from those involved singing its praises, I have yet to meet one single person who thinks it's a good idea.
As two-thirds of Tasmania's population lives in the North, what would be the point in building any sports complex in the south?
Jeremy Rockliff, just get Peter Gutwein to admit is was a brain bubble and then can the idea before any further expense has been incurred.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth.
AN observation: over the last few weeks we literally just had a much more robust and nuanced collective national conversation about the movie Barbie than weve ever had about climate breakdown, even as the nation and the world burns and floods and dies all around us.
James Newton, Newstead.
