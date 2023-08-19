The Examinersport
NTFAW: Old Scotch, OLs and Bridgenorth record comfortable wins

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
August 19 2023 - 5:30pm
The NTFAW premier's top three teams of Bridgenorth, Old Launcestonians and Old Scotch were in fine fettle in their last regular-season matches with finals just around the corner.

