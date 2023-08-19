The NTFAW premier's top three teams of Bridgenorth, Old Launcestonians and Old Scotch were in fine fettle in their last regular-season matches with finals just around the corner.
The Thistles were the most dominant of the three as they overran Launceston 12.7 (79) to 0.1 (1) at Windsor Park.
Scoring multiple majors in every quarter, the visitors were most damaging in the first, booting four unanswered as they reached the break 27 points ahead.
Daisy Willows was voted best on ground, with Alanah Boyack, Amelia Braithwaite, Rubi Healey, Madeleine Pitt and Matilda Breward all playing important roles as well.
OLs were able to prevent a happy ending to Scottsdale's season as they produced a commanding 2.3 (15) to 6.2 (38) away win.
The Blues did the majority of their scoring in the first half, having kicked five of their six goals before the main break.
Daizi Blundstone and Taylah Lehman were OLs' multiple goal-kickers, while Alex Ferguson, Jennifer Guy, Macenzi Lloyd, Dana Lester, Mia Jarman and Isabella Maskell were their strongest performers.
On Friday night the Parrots sealed their undefeated regular season, beating South Launceston 4.12 (36) to 2.4 (16).
Kicking woes in front of goal continued to be an issue for the green and red outfit as they kept the Bulldogs in the contest up until half-time, with scoreboard showing 2.8 (20) to 0.3 (3).
However, it seems not to be affecting their ability to win as Jenna Griffiths, Emily Mckinnell, Grace Walker, Alice Robinson, Maddison Dunn and Letitia Johnston led their side over the line.
Two majors for Mckinnell bumped her tally to 46 for the season as the prolific forward confirmed her spot at the top of the leaderboard with more than double the amount of second-placed Abbey Green who finished with 19.
