South Launceston have charged through the Greater Northern League men's season undefeated after a 10-0 win over Smithton.
Captain Brad Buchanan led from the front with eight consecutive goals - meaning the Suns competed their year with 16 wins and zero draws and losses.
Al McBain and Stu Withington finished the job with Brayden Hine and Dylan Jago named Smithton's best.
On Friday night, Queechy Penguins defeated fellow finalists Launceston City 5-1 thanks to a flurry of second-half goals.
Up 1-0 at half-time, the Penguins scored four goals in 14 minutes to secure the victory as Khan Riley scored twice and Josh Commins impressed.
City coach Jayden Pearson was strong in defeat as Logan Lowther scored the Tigers' goal.
A five-goal second quarter saw South Burnie defeat Tamar Churinga 7-3.
Stu Bowles and Jordan Dart were the beneficiaries up forward with three and two respectively as young guns Joey Walsh, Will and Connor Stirling and Hayden Davey were all impressive.
Mitchell Webb scored twice in Tamar's defeat as captain Rohan John toiled hard.
Burnie Baptist took some momentum into another finals campaign with a 6-2 win over West Devonport.
They scored three times in each half, with Braden Johnson and Lachie Murfett finding the back of the net twice in a strong Jake Wolfe performance, while Jack Pease and Isaac McLeod scored the Dragons' goals.
Smithton greats Sonia Poke and Leah House were unable to finish their GNL careers with a win as South Launceston defeated the Saints 10-0.
Playing her 500th, while House finished on 300, captain Poke was named Smithton's strongest in defeat as South Launceston's Hayley Johns starred with five goals.
Kaylee Demarco was impressive as her sister Ash and Lauren Buchanan also scored twice.
The Suns will play Queechy Penguins next week for a spot in the grand final after Penguins warmed up with a 5-0 win over City Marians.
Alice McLauchlan's hat-trick and Julia Gunn's double accounted for the Penguins' goals as captain Allie Tuson shone in the win.
Lucy Vandenberg earned three votes for the Marians.
Tamar Churinga finished their first season back in the competition with a win, defeating South Burnie 3-2.
Shenae Millar's 57th-minute goal was the difference in the win as the Lions scored the first, third and fifth goals.
Their defence of Maddy Comfort and Tessa Mitchell had a strong day, while young guns Ella Scolyer and Zara Braid scored for the defeated Hawks.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
