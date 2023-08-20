The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Smithton's Sonia Poke and Leah House end Greater Northern League careers

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated August 20 2023 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South Launceston have charged through the Greater Northern League men's season undefeated after a 10-0 win over Smithton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.