The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Geoff 'Soss' Price remembered as Old Scotch's 'heart and soul'

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
August 20 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Price was farewelled at a service in Launceston on Friday. Picture by Solstice Digital
Geoff Price was farewelled at a service in Launceston on Friday. Picture by Solstice Digital

One of the NTFA's most-loved figures is being remembered as selfless, humble, and a giver.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.