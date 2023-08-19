One of the NTFA's most-loved figures is being remembered as selfless, humble, and a giver.
Geoff Price - known to most as 'Soss' - died peacefully on August 12 after a short stint in hospital.
His 81 years were characterised by great loyalty - he spent 30-plus years with his beloved Cheryl before she died in 2001, and more than 35 years working for the Department of Labour and Industry, now known as WorkSafe Tasmania.
His service to Old Scotch Football Club took in 51 years on the committee, a decade as reserves coach (including four flags and a state premiership), and the honour of being named the Thistles' first 'club legend'.
"There have been many changes in our club over the years, but for more than 50 years there has been one constant, Soss," Old Scotch president Jim Dennis said.
"[He was] the heart and soul of our community.
"When our club was down, he stepped in and did everything, when our club was up, he stepped back and let others take the accolades.
"A life that inspired many and left an indelible mark on our club's legacy."
Born in Cooee and educated at Burnie High, Mr Price had lived in Launceston since 1968.
He is survived by sons James and Mark, loved daughter-in-law Emma as a daughter, and had a special relationship with each of his three grandchildren.
Many gathered at the NTCA Ground on Friday to celebrate Mr Price's life, and to recount stories of his generosity and love for family.
Son James said his father was the family's "rock", and had been a help to many in their time of need.
"Whether that be a phone call or a chat, a cup of coffee, or giving them the shirt off his back or the $2 he had in his pocket - he was that sort of guy," he said.
"His phone would be ringing constantly but he was there to help whoever needed it. I think that's something he instilled in both us boys that there was no-one ever to be looked down upon, that we're all equal and that everyone deserved a fair chance.
"He was a loving man who gave as much as he could to anyone else."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
