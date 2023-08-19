A small exhibition of artworks in Sidmouth this weekend is the latest effort from a local committee to provide the community with its own place, culture and meaning.
The Art Extravaganza Weekend event is showing and selling works from Tamar Valley artists as a fundraiser for continued renovations to Sidmouth War Memorial Hall.
The hall was initially built in 1955, and was once almost shut down in 2001 but has since been kept open by local community efforts, including those of the Sidmouth Hall committee.
Working bees, fundraisers and a number of government grants have slowly refurbished and renovated the site over the past five years, with the Art Extravaganza the latest effort.
The Sidmouth Hall committee organised the event with assistance from both Exeter Art Group and the West Tamar Arts Group, who supplied paintings from some of the Tamar Valley's artists.
Sidmouth Hall committee secretary and treasurer Lorraine Gardner said funds from the gallery, including a raffle and sales of paintings, would be used to improve facilities.
"With incremental improvements - the stage curtains, a new ceiling, the toilets, a new kitchen - we've been able to invite the community back to the hall," Ms Gardner said.
"We just keep on improving the hall to give the community its place."
The Art Extravaganza exhibition holds a wealth of paintings, in forms from the abstract to portraiture - like Laura Scott's oil stick and pastel piece Declan - and include works from well-known local artists like Justine Vaughan and Sandra Henderson.
Almost all of the paintings are for sale alongside photographs and other mediums of artistic expression.
The final day of Art Extravaganza Weekend will run from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, August 20, and more upcoming events at Sidmouth Hall can be found at the building's front entryway noticeboard.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
