TSL: Kingborough break North Launceston's 13-game unbeaten run

By Josh Partridge
Updated August 19 2023 - 8:13pm, first published 4:40pm
Kingborough ended North Launceston's 13-game undefeated streak and went one step closer to securing the minor premiership - defeating the Bombers 8.9 (57) to 7.10 (52).

