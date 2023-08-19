Kingborough ended North Launceston's 13-game undefeated streak and went one step closer to securing the minor premiership - defeating the Bombers 8.9 (57) to 7.10 (52).
Jack Tomkinson and Ben Donnelly completed major marks at either end of the ground to be crucial in the victory for the visitors, who went two games clear at the top of the table.
The Tigers drew first blood in the contest as a George O'Neill snap beat an outstretched Fletcher Bennett on the goal-line.
Beautiful and fast ball movement to Tyler Carter extended the lead as the Bombers struggled to convert despite having a lot of the play.
That changed later in the term as Declen Chugg got the chance to kick a rare goal on return before young tall Oliver Dean grabbed the lead for the Bombers in his second TSL game.
Taking a three-point lead into the second quarter, the Bombers were keen to hit the scoreboard early and extending but neither side found the big sticks.
Both teams had their chances, with an O'Neill open goal going awry and an Oscar Mansell set-shot touched on the line - but they only managed seven behinds between them.
Kingborough broke the scoreless drought early in the second half with two strong marks resulting in majors and a cheeky dribbler securing Carter's second.
The heat in the contest continued to rise as several spotfires broke out and North Launceston found the big sticks for the first time since the first quarter as Mansell snapped - and celebrated - truly.
Kingborough led by nine at the final break but North Launceston were able to release the shackles and hit the front early in the last.
A blistering Mansell steamed down the wing and found coach Brad Cox-Goodyer for his first of the day before Harvey Griffiths nailed a long set-shot to give North a two-point lead.
Marcus Gardner wrestled it back for the Tigers but Cox-Goodyer entered the game in the big moment - kicking a trademark left-footed goal on the run.
Ben Donnelly produced some strong marks in defence late to thwart some North Launceston chances before they manufactured one of their own as Jack Tomkinson booted his first for the day.
He proved to be the man again minutes later to give the Tigers a nine-point lead but fellow tall Dean produced a big mark and goal to five the Bombers a late chance deep into time-on.
However, another late Donnelly mark put a nail in the coffin and handed the Bombers their first loss since round two.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
