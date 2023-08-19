George Town have defied the odds to eliminate Hillwood 5.8 (38) to 3.8 (26) in the NTFAW division one.
Playing at Invermay Park, the Saints entered the contest having been soundly beaten by their opponents in their previous two meetings, but a defensive masterclass in the first three quarters ensured they would not make it a third.
As Briana Hinkley kicked the only major in the first term, there wasn't much to split the sides to begin with but when she did the same again in the second, the fourth-placed Saints found themselves with a 14-point lead at the main break.
The third term was evenly poised, but when Jodie Clifford and Hinkley added two more goals for George Town, they had opened up a 28-point lead.
With only 16 players available, the Saints' lack of bench began to show early in the fourth quarter and Dwayne Beeton's Sharks were inspired following some strong words at the last change.
Jade Maynard-Jones used her pace to break away for Hillwood's first two goals of the match, and when Narine Maurangi snapped accurately from 30 metres out, the Sharks looked as if they might catch the tired-looking Saints.
Just as they were building moment however, Clifford responded promptly to kick her second as her side restored a double-figure advantage.
With no further majors posted, George Town were able to hold on with the final siren sparking jubilation among Hillwood's despair.
"It was a bit like a grand final for us," Saints coach David Marshall declared.
"Having limited numbers this week and having our backs against the wall, we knew we had to come up with something special and the 16 we had on the field today came with the right attitude.
"Being the underdog, we always knew it was going to be hard and with Hillwood and us there has always been a rivalry so we didn't just want to be competitive, we wanted to win."
Marshall said he struggled to find any standouts in the win, with the team effort being indicative of the spirit the group has.
"I think since we're all from the one town, everybody knows everybody and when they're on the field playing together, they actually hurt for each other because they've grown up with each other and that makes a big difference," he said.
