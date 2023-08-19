The Examiner
Lyons MP John Tucker has warned the government to heed Dr Latt's resignation

Declan Durrant
Declan Durrant
Updated August 19 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:00pm
Member for Lyons John Tucker. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Member for Lyons John Tucker. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Independent member for Lyons John Tucker has warned of a "voter backlash from the bush" in the wake of St Marys' only medical practitioner, Dr Cyril Swe Latte's resignation.

