Independent member for Lyons John Tucker has warned of a "voter backlash from the bush" in the wake of St Marys' only medical practitioner, Dr Cyril Swe Latte's resignation.
Dr Latt, who also provides services to the St Marys District Hospital, announced on Thursday he would step down from his position as the East Coast town's only doctor.
His private general practice in St Marys will also close as a result.
Dr Latt cited burnout as a major contributor to his decision to step down and told The Examiner that he was pressured into signing a contract to keep the hospital open.
Mr Tucker has weighed in on what he called a "shocking indictment of the lack of flexibility in the health system and the lack of incentives and support" for rural practitioners.
"The resignation of the St Marys doctor highlighted the problems of recruiting and retaining health professionals in regional communities," Mr Tucker said.
"This must change and [Tasmania's new Health Minister, Guy] Barnett, who has paraded his country background throughout his career, needs to drive that change.
"Towns will die if they don't have proper access to a doctor or medical services.
"If he is unable to do so, people will not be forgiving at the next election."
Mr Barnett, who met with Dr Latt on Friday, said in a Facebook post that he would have "more to say" on the matter shortly.
"The government is committed to the ongoing operation of the St Marys Community Health Centre," Minister Barnett said.
"The Department of Health will work with Dr Latt to ensure a smooth transition of services at St Marys Community Health Centre to a new provider, and to encourage the establishment of a new GP service in the community."
Late last year, Break O'Day Council expressed its concern to the state and federal governments regarding St Marys' situation of having only a single doctor.
Dr Latt has worked as a GP in the region for 16 years, with his current medical services - including pivotal and life-saving procedures - covering more than 1800 people.
His final day as St Marys' medical practitioner will be November 17 of this year.
Declan Durrant
