Devonport moved to within a point of a successful NPL Tasmania title defence with a 6-0 win at Riverside.
A sixth title in the last eight seasons is likely to be wrapped up when Strikers visit Launceston United on Wednesday although realistically the team can only be caught on points by Glenorchy and have a far superior goal difference.
With star import Andre Chamusca suspended, Olympic were never in the contest against a side that has won every away game since Tom Ballantyne took charge at the start of last season.
A day before England and Spain meet in the Women's World Cup final, Devonport's Anglo-Spanish combination Roberto Garrido and Luke Bennett put them on course for silverware with the opening goals.
A delightful first touch earned Brody Denehey the third and Charles Bidwell made it four before the break. It could have been many more with Adrian Anthony heading off the line and Garrido rattling the crossbar.
Olympic's engine room of Aaron Kidmas, Gedi Krusa and Liam Poulson produced plenty of steam but it was the visitors firing on all cylinders, especially when Northern Rangers old boy Nick Lanau-Atkinson silenced his Windsor Park fan club with an excellent free-kick and Garrido nodded in his 23rd league goal of the season.
"I think we showed them a bit too much respect," said Olympic's coach Lynden Prince. "We were off the pace in the first 45, changed a couple of things in the second half and went more man to man to slow their runners down.
I think we showed them a bit too much respect- Riverside coach Lynden Prince
"It's tough without Andre because of the lack of depth and you're going back to a younger player to fill the gap."
Strikers had taken a huge step towards the title when nearest challengers Glenorchy and South Hobart drew 1-1 on Friday.
Launceston United edged closer to their first point of the season but went down 2-1 at home to Clarence.
Joel Digney gave Fernando Munoz's men the lead midway through the first half.
But goals either side of half-time by Sam Tooze delivered the points for Zebras.
Noah Mies came back to haunt his old team as Kingborough beat Launceston City 2-0.
The hosts scored three minutes into each half with Mies claiming the second after Ahmad Othman had scored the opener.
Devonport and Launceston United appear destined to finish second and third in the Women's Super League after Strikers inflicted a third league defeat on their Northern adversaries.
A 2-0 win at Birch Avenue completed a 10-0 aggregate score between the sides for the season.
Missing captain Nichola Clark due to FIFA World Cup final commitments, United went down to first-half goals from Madeline Payne and an excellent free-kick from Georgia King.
Strikers would have had several more but for the sound goalkeeping of Jaz Venn - who managed to keep prolific namesake Jaz White off the scoresheet - while United's best chance saw Venn's opposite number Kacee Ponting equal to Angel Ikeda's testing shot shortly before the break.
The state's benchmark women's team South Hobart, who have already wrapped up a league and cup double, shared a goalless draw with Clarence Zebras.
Burnie and Somerset effectively completed a North-West hat-trick of titles for the day.
Burnie United confirmed the Women's Northern Championship with a 1-0 win over a Launceston United with plenty of strong statewide experience.
Melanie Quirk scored the only goal midway through the second half.
Northern Rangers closed in on second place with a 15-0 win over Somerset Sharks.
Mo Chamberlin claimed seven of the goals with Abbie Chugg adding four, Drew Chugg two and singles to Zara Daniel and Ellie Beeston - who then refereed United's WSL match.
Rangers coach Jo Haezebrouck spared a thought for his opponents.
"I told them I have a lot of respect for them," he explained. "Every week they have heavy losses but still show up - that is commitment. A lot of other girls might not do that and it would be a terrible scenario if a team like Somerset was to disappear."
Riverside Olympic stayed in the frame with a tight 1-0 win over Devonport, inevitably secured by Meg Connolly late doors.
Ulverstone beat Launceston City 1-0.
Somerset wrapped up the men's title with a 3-0 win at closest rivals Northern Rangers courtesy of a Beau Blizzard hat-trick.
A Jack Lawton double couldn't save Launceston City who went down 3-2 at Ulverstone.
Riverside beat Devonport 3-2 in the late match at Windsor Park.
Daniel Shaw and Mackaye Jago gave Olympic an early advantage before Brad 'Chiller' Chilcott halved the deficit.
As Strikers pushed for an equaliser Satsuki Ito broke away to seal the win.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.