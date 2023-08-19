The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tasmanian swimmers shine at New Zealand championships

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated August 20 2023 - 9:41am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmanian swimmers recorded excellent results at the New Zealand Short-Course Championships earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.