King and Muldoon also combined to help claim four Tasmanian relay records in the 16/U girls' 400m freestyle (3:54.54) with LAC's Abi Evans and Taylor Brock; the open 400m medley (4:20.53) with Evans and HC's Jessalyn Potter; the 16/U 200m medley (1:59.43) with Evans and Brock; and the open 200m freestyle (1:45.98) withBrock and Potter.