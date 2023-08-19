The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Launceston remembers those who fought in the Vietnam War

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
August 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 50th anniversary of Australian troops' withdrawal from the Vietnam War was marked around the country for Vietnam Veterans Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.