The 50th anniversary of Australian troops' withdrawal from the Vietnam War was marked around the country for Vietnam Veterans Day.
In Launceston, members of the local RSL and the wider community turned out for a memorial service at the Cenotaph in Royal Park on August 19.
The war lasted 12 years - at the the time it was the longest-running conflict Australian troops had participated in.
The end of the war also marked the end of the National Service Scheme and so the Vietnam War was the last time troops were conscripted into the Australian Army.
More than 1800 Tasmanians served in the war, 17 of whom were killed in action.
