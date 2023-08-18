The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Report finds young Tasmanians want greater say in policy decisions

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated August 19 2023 - 10:31am, first published August 18 2023 - 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
100 young Tasmanians interviewed for Brand Tasmania report: "Just being able to say I'm Tasmanian makes me proud."
100 young Tasmanians interviewed for Brand Tasmania report: "Just being able to say I'm Tasmanian makes me proud."

The young people of Tasmania say they love living in this state but would like to have more meaningful participation in policy discussions on the issues that impact them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.