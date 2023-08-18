'Involve us or we will leave' Call for youth advisory group to inform policy

The young people of Tasmania say they love living in this state but would like to have more meaningful participation in policy discussions on the issues that impact them.
Up to 100 people across Tasmania were interviewed for the Tasmanian Youth Story Consultation Report: Unearthing the Story of Young Tasmanians 18 - 25 years, launched by Brand Tasmania and the Youth Network of Tasmania.
The report contains several recommendations that would develop greater opportunities for young people to share their strong views about various issues that would help shape the future of Tasmania.
For instance, that young people get a say in the Youth Jobs Strategy or in the development of mental health initiatives for good wellbeing in young people, through mechanisms such as a youth council or advisory group.
Brand Tasmania chief executive Todd Babiak said the report arose from everyday Tasmanians talking about the worry and anxiety that they held for young people.
"We did hundreds of one on one interviews with Tasmanians to help build the brand of Tasmania, and build the strategy that we have been running for the last five years...they talked about pride and aspiration and confidence for the state, but of their worry about young people leaving," Mr Babiak said.
"So we, along with YNOT, organised 100 interviews with young Tasmanians, to listen to their views about what we could do better for them, and we used this content to build a report and an action plan to guide us into the future."
Of the 100 young Tasmanians:
Mr Babiak said the report could be used by decision makers to guide policy decisions and include young people in considerations.
"The young people confidently said 'you involve us in the Tasmania we are all building, or we will leave'," Mr Babiak said.
"That creates some urgency for us to involve young Tasmanians in the work that we all do."
The report said that young people felt marginalised by current policy making processes.
It called for youth participation mechanisms to ensure that young people's views were embedded in decisions.
"The 'us versus them' mindset that this can breed not only leads to frustration, but to bad policy outcomes now and into the future," the report said.
"Rather than forcing young people into activism, some participants saw an opportunity for planning and governance processes to bring together the state's full range of voices in order to unify communities and create constructive solutions with young Tasmanians' visions for the future in mind."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.