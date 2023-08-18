The Examinersport
Launceston Tigers out to defend Tasmanian Rugby Union Championship title

By Lachlan Grey
August 19 2023 - 4:30am
Burnie are hot favourites to take out the TRU Championship title this weekend but face their toughest challenge yet in the form of reigning premiers Launceston.

