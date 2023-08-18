The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jackson Cooper Cadman faces sentence next month

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 19 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man found guilty over 2019 attack and fires
Man found guilty over 2019 attack and fires

A 24-year-old man man who robbed a Rocherlea man while armed with two bricks was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury after day long deliberations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.