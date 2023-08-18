Man found guilty over 2019 attack and fires

A 24-year-old man man who robbed a Rocherlea man while armed with two bricks was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury after day long deliberations.
Jackson Cooper Cadman was also found guilty of aggravated burglary, a count of stealing comprising a car, $200 cash and a chain saw on November 23, 2019.
Cadman was also found guilty of a count of unlawfully setting fire to property for torching the car after a 55km dash in which he crashed through farm fences from Rocherlea to Australian Defence Force land at Stony Head.
He was found guilty of unlawfully setting fire to vegetation at Stony Head in relation to a large fire but found not guilty of unlawfully setting fire to vegetation alongside a beach when he sought to attract attention of a fire fighting helicopter.
The verdicts in the week long trial were all unanimous except for the armed robbery count and the not guilty finding. Cadman showed no emotion as the verdicts were delivered after a four and half hour deliberation.
Albert William George, now 76, told the jury that he was confronted by a man "mumbling and slobbering like a mad idiot" at his home.
Mr George said he knew Cadman through his father Ray Cadman when they visited each other's homes to watch boxing on Austar. He said they fell out when he was wrongly accused of stealing Mr Cadman's marijuana plants.
Ray Cadman gave evidence that his son had a drug addiction to ice in 2019.
He said Cadman arrived at his back door holding a brick in each hand.
He said Cadman pushed him across the top of a chair onto the floor and then looked through his house for cash.
"He come at me and sent me over the chairs," he said.
Mr George said Mr Cadman threatened to stab and shoot him and pulled the cord for a telephone landline out of the wall.
He said Mr Cadman then went to his $4000, maroon Ford Falcon and drove it "like a bloody maniac" out of his driveway.
Mr Cadman then drove to Lefroy, where he crashed through a fence before travelling to Australian Defence Force land at Stony Head, where he set the car on fire and caused a further 500 ha of bush and grass to be burnt.
He was arrested on a beach after Tasmania Fire Service alerted police.
Justice Robert Pearce adjourned sentencing until September 4 at 10.45pm.
Cadman was remanded in custody and the court heard that he also had a further matter scheduled for that day.
