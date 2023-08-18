A trial for a new alcohol detoxification service and recovery program has launched in the state to allow people to work through their treatments at home.
Detox@Home - which soft launched earlier this year in Hobart - has opened a full in-reach service for eligible people in the Hobart area with a hybrid clinic/in-home detox model to be launched in Launceston later this year.
The program is a part of the Tasmanian government's 10-year reform of alcohol and other drug services.
Under this model, clients experience a supported detox involving a daily home visit to receive medication and specialist assessment, followed by a virtual appointment and optional peer support later in the day.
The northern model will initially require clients and their nominated support person to attend the Tasmanian Government's Alcohol and Drug Service daily for clinical care.
Senior project officer of the Alcohol and Drug Reform Program, Zoe Bok, said it is incredibly rewarding to play a small role in supporting access to withdrawal services in Tasmania.
"Creating more accessible withdrawal services allows more Tasmanians to access longer-term AOD treatment services and support," Ms Bok said.
"This means that more Tasmanians can access the support they need, when and where they need it."
The Launceston hybrid model will be monitored before being rolled out as a full in-reach service, mirroring that in the south, in the near future.
Clinical nurse consultant Lynda Gillingham will be working with the Detox@Home team in Launceston and said she is excited to be part of increasing access to such a service.
"Over the last six years, I have loved witnessing people's journey of recovery from addiction when they have access and connections to good services that are person-centred, trauma-informed and recovery orientated," Ms Gillingham said.
The state government has committed more than $1.3 million to support the trial until June 2024.
The program has been developed through comprehensive consultation with lived experience advocates and family and friend representatives.
