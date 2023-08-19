The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New installment of pop up art from Kevin Lund in UTAS River's Edge Building

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Kevin Lund with a piece from his new exhibition in the University of Tasmania's River's Edge Building. Picture Duncan Bailey
Artist Kevin Lund with a piece from his new exhibition in the University of Tasmania's River's Edge Building. Picture Duncan Bailey

A new exhibition from artist Kevin Lund is on display at the University of Tasmania's new River's Edge Building, part of the ongoing pop up series from the Universities curator, Malcom Bywaters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.