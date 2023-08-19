A new exhibition from artist Kevin Lund is on display at the University of Tasmania's new River's Edge Building, part of the ongoing pop up series from the Universities curator, Malcom Bywaters.
A former teacher at Launceston Christian School, Mr Lund has just left the role to pursue his passion in art.
"My work is really a kind of meditative practice," Mr Lund said.
"I taught for 26 years and I've just recently stepped away from that so in some ways, it's about having a space you can control... the repetition of the mark is about that."
He said much of his work was influenced by what he's listening to at the time of painting, whether it's an album or even a podcast.
"Oftentimes that influences the piece, but it's really intensely personal," he said.
"I just got to a place where I needed to re-evaluate what I was doing and shift my energy around."
Mr Lund was part of a previous pop up series that involved a collection of work from art teachers, where Dr Bywaters came across his work.
He said it was exciting knowing students and staff would see his work in the new building.
"It's really great and because I taught for 26 years, so it may even be people who know me or have even been in my classroom," he said.
Dr Bywaters said he wanted people to know they were "open for business" at the new building.
"We want to be as welcoming as possible for the community to come down, engage and talk with us about what we're doing," Dr Bywaters said.
"It's about getting people involved in the University on many different levels... especially with the arts, it's a big part of what we should be doing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.