Winning lotto is always a daydream crammed full of hope and anticipation.
It will never happen to me and you wonder sometimes if there really are winners in this illusive gamble.
There must be thousands of Australians who have struggled over the years to explain why they can suddenly afford a Mercedes coupe or a BMR saloon.
I watched my dad studiously check his numbers every Saturday night, when Tattslotto was only a weekend event.
I used to think it was a fool's game and smirked at this fruitless pursuit of the battlers.
I mean, how can you waste good money on a glorified game of Bingo when the odds of winning are one in 45 million, or one in 292 million if you try Powerball.
Okay, so I waste good money doing this stuff.
I'm too proud to buy a ticket at a shop so I snobbishly registered online in order to avoid the queues and the shame.
You can elect to remain anonymous, but of course some bright spark at your bank will take one look at your ballooning account and whisper to colleagues who that secret winner is.
It amazes me in a discussion about winning lotto, daydreamers will reveal how not only do they buy a ticket but they've also thought through the "issues" surrounding what to do with it.
This cerebral exercise can get quite stressful.
OK, immediate family are a given, but what about relatives and friends who may have lent you $20 when you were short?
What about cousins, especially Auntie Maud's nephew who has some kind of liver disease? What about charities and, God forbid, your local church?
Maybe you park a portion in a trust account and use the interest gained each year to shell out to those worthy of a share.
Let's say you win $3 million.
How much goes to family?
How much do you invest, how much goes to annual travel and real estate, or, how much should you put across the bar when your win becomes public?
A common theme in the fruitless lottery talk is that winners will give it all away to spare themselves the hassle, but you know they're lying.
I've only ever seen the super rich give money away.
The problem for a battler is we don't have the skills to manage large sums of money, and how we all delight in those stories about winners who lost it all inside a year.
A young couple won big, so in the wash up her dad asked for a loan and she refused.
Naturally the story ends with the young couple blowing it on the high life.
It is probably an urban myth.
If you win big in Australia you get to keep it, although interest gained from your swollen bank savings will attract a tax.
You maybe be lured into buying tickets in American Lotto, where prize pools of $2 billion are on offer.
Trouble is if you win as a non-US resident you will pay up to 30 per cent in taxes on any amount exceeding $US600.
So if you won $2 billion you would lose $600 million before you saw a cent.
Still $1.4 billion would be handy.
For a lousy $21 spent on American Lotto you could become as rich as Sir Paul McCartney, without the lifetime pursuits he had to engage in and master to become so rich.
I reckon so far I've spent about $500 on lotto tickets over the years and I have to admit that on occasions I've got that magic email the following morning, proudly proclaiming me the winner of - $14.95, or thereabouts.
Sometimes I can be too lucky for my own good.
I once bought a Keno ticket, looked at it and then up at the screen, grimaced, and then screwed it up and threw it on the floor.
Minutes later my niece picked up the screwed-up ticket and with a puzzled look asked why I threw away a ticket that just won $90.
That's why I don't play the share market, although I do have a small parcel of shares in a Hong Kong company that I bought for $7.90 per share and are now priced at $5.10 and haven't moved for a month.
A mate wanted to have a crack at the share market but decided to do dummy trading until he got the hang of it.
He was up by $10,000 at one stage but found it so stressful he never actually traded with real money.
If I won big at lotto I would invest it and live off the interest.
When I got stressed out trying to work out how to spend the interest I might use it to buy shares in another dud.
Or, if I was a Tattersall by birth I could collect a fortune in royalties every year and never, ever have to buy a ticket.
