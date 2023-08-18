With the NTFA division one finals getting underway on Saturday, it is fair to say excitement is brimming as newcomers, challengers and defenders battle it out for the premiership.
First up at Invermay Park is the 2pm qualifying final between St Pats and Lilydale.
Officially the home side at the neutral venue, the Saints are in the midst of a six-match winning run with their most recent a dominant performance against fellow finalists Perth.
Alongside their impressive run, St Pats can also take confidence from their two regular-season meetings against the Demons which culminated in 61-53 and 63-43 victories.
"We haven't really had a full-strength side for most of the year, so it's obviously just getting everyone working together," Saints utility Jake Kilby said.
"You can have as much talent in a team as you want, but you need them working together, not against each other.
"I think it's just starting to click now with a couple of new players that we've had this year, starting to work together and that forward-line is starting to become pretty dangerous."
Despite playing for the reigning premiers, Kilby does not believe there is a target on his side, rather it is Old Scotch - who have a bye this weekend - due to their undefeated campaign so far.
"It's a bit exciting this year to be chasing down Old Scotch when you've got an undefeated team - there's no pressure on anyone that's here today - so it's nice to be able to chase them down and try and match it with the team that has been the best in the comp this year," Kilby said, before adding why finals football is so special.
"It doesn't matter what you do up to now you can come from fifth, come from fourth or you can win it from the top," he said.
"You can see that end date. In the middle of the year, it's raining, it's wet, it's miserable, you feel like the season is never going to end and then you get to here and all of a sudden it's like bang finals is here and if you're not careful, it can be over before it even began."
While St Pats are the ones defending the crown, it can be argued that the experienced squad of Lilydale are equally at home in the high-pressure moments, having seen plenty of their own success.
"We've asked for better starts the last couple of weeks to see if we could actually do it and I trust the group that if we need to flick the switch come finals, we can," player-coach Corey Lockett said.
Despite falling short against Saturday's opposition both times this season, Lockett backs his team to turn the result around.
"Both times we felt like we lost the game the same way, so we put a bit of time into what we can do to counteract that, whether that be how we set up but also individuals on their side that got away from us," he said.
"We've had two looks at it now, so we feel like we've got enough planning behind us to be able to put that into action."
The action continues at 2pm on Sunday with Perth hosting their first final in recent memory as Old Launcestonians make the trip.
Losing by 12 and then 19 points during the season, Magpies' best-and-fairest winner and runner-up Will Haley and Jordan Eyles both said they were keen to rectify the results in the elimination final.
"I think it's four quarters of footy. We need to be really consistent throughout the day, but we believe that we should get the job done," Haley said.
Promising weather is expected to dry the Perth surface and the duo said the potentially faster ball movement will help their side with morale high among the group.
"The vibe around the group at training throughout the week was really exciting, all the boys are up and about and we're really keen to get stuck in when the first siren goes," Haley said.
OLs understand they will be entering enemy territory on Sunday, but Luke Wheldon said they will not be taking a backward step.
"It's hard to prepare for an environment like that, I'd say we've just got to try and mute the atmosphere a bit," he said.
"I think with a few coming back in as well it gives us a bit more confidence, but we know they're a good team as well.
"We need to be playing harder, more contested football, and hopefully we can come away with a win."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
