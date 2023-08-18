The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Ambulance Tasmania, police, SES cooperate on Liffey Falls rescue

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated August 18 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rescuers descending to assist an injured woman on the Liffey Falls track. Picture supplied/Ambulance Tasmania
Rescuers descending to assist an injured woman on the Liffey Falls track. Picture supplied/Ambulance Tasmania

A woman was rescued after falling down a slope on the Liffey Falls track in the Central Highlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.