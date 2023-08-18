A woman was rescued after falling down a slope on the Liffey Falls track in the Central Highlands.
An Ambulance Tasmania spokesperson said the rescue was challenging due to heavy tree coverage above where the woman fell.
They said she slipped down an embankment about 500m into the Liffey Falls track.
A vertical rescue operation was undertaken by Tasmania Police, and the woman was "lifted out under supervision by Ambulance Tasmania Wilderness Paramedics.
"This case shows how our emergency services effectively work together to help patients who need immediate care," they said.
State Emergency Service volunteers were also involved in the rescue effort, and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
