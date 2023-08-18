A memorial service was held at the Launceston Cenotaph for Vietnam War veterans on Friday, with this marking fifty years since Australian troops were withdrawn from the conflict.
The Vietnam War was the longest running war Australia had participated in at the time, lasting 12 years where 523 Australians died and over 3000 were injured.
It also marks the 54th year since the Battle of Binh Ba, one of the countries most significant military engagements in the conflict.
Over 1800 Tasmanians served in the war, and 17 were killed in action.
Vietnam Veterans Association (VVA) president Kerry McCormick said like other veterans day's, it was a day of remembrance.
"Today is more to remember the Vietnam veterans and our young veterans serving today, we should never forget that," Mr McCormick said.
The Vietnam War caused division around the world and was widely regarded as an unpopular war, however Mr McCormick said opinions on the soldiers who served had changed over the years.
"I was a regular soldier, so I took it as it came," he said.
"The way they were treated when they came home; I was shocked... they couldn't even join the Royal Service League at the time.
"Some of the older veterans from World War I and II didn't recognise Vietnam, they reckon it was just crap, but slowly as time went by they learnt more and things changed."
He said the VVA had a lot of welfare placed throughout Launceston, but the association was starting to slow down.
"You have to remember we're all 70, 70 plus in age, and a lot of people aren't too well," he said.
"But Launceston branch has always done well, at one stage we had 120 members and we've always had the highest members in the state.
"That's the good thing about the the veteran community in general, if something goes wrong, they're there... doesn't matter if they're dishwashers or engineers, that's what we're about."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.