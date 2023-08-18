West Tamar Highway motorists may have noticed an unusual sight in the past fortnight.
Trucks and machinery have begun work at the West Tamar silt ponds - opposite Forest Road - establishing what appears to be a large gravel carpark.
Temporary site offices have been erected in the past few days and the western side of the West Tamar exercise trail has been closed off.
So what's going on?
This is the latest project in the Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan (TERHAP), which is working to minimise the amount of sewage and stormwater that overflows into the river.
This stage of the plan will see large pipes installed 40 metres below the Tamar riverbed.
A TasWater spokesman said the 'carpark' section visible to highway motorists would act as the pipeline project's construction hub.
"During August and September this year we will begin establishing our project works sites. We plan to begin major construction of the pipeline project over the coming months," the spokesman said.
"This transformative pipeline project is one of the largest infrastructure projects of its type in the southern hemisphere and will increase our capacity to transfer sewage and stormwater, significantly reducing the frequency and volume of overflow events."
The pipeline project is expected to be completed by mid-2024.
The exercise trail between the Tamar Rowing Club will be impacted during this time, with joggers and walkers restricted to using the river side of the trail.
TERHAP is being funded by federal and state governments, City of Launceston and TasWater.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
