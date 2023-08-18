The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe has launched its latest exhibition, Nature Works

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
August 18 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artists Sandra Henderson, Gerry Jensen and Susan Shaw at their exhibition Nature Works at Scottsdale Arts Cafe. Picture by Craig George
Artists Sandra Henderson, Gerry Jensen and Susan Shaw at their exhibition Nature Works at Scottsdale Arts Cafe. Picture by Craig George

The latest exhibition from northern artists at Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe, is painting a spotlight on Tasmania's beaches, seascapes and floral vibrancy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.