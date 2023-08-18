The latest exhibition from northern artists at Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe, is painting a spotlight on Tasmania's beaches, seascapes and floral vibrancy.
Nature Works - a three-artist showing from Sandra Henderson, Gerry Jensen and Susan Shaw - is on display at the gallery until September 16.
The combination of over 30 works across mediums like acrylic, pastel, oil and watercolour is a "coming together of friends through a mutual love of art".
"Our friendship came about as members of Launceston Art Society, where we paint together each Wednesday," exhibiting artist Sandra Henderson said.
"Through that, we have found a great deal of respect for one another's work."
Nature Works opened on Sunday, August 13, at Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe with a number of the paintings selling immediately on the day.
The works on display include those of "bright, textured flora and fauna" from Henderson, "versatile pastels and acrylic outcroppings of granite" from Shaw and landscapes from Jensen, a multi-award winning artist.
The theme of Nature Works is drawn from the artists admiration and awe for the environment of the island state of Tasmania.
Henderson, who originally hails from Western Australia, said she is constantly inspired by Tasmania as a "feast for the senses".
"It is a beautiful place and its flora and fauna contribute to that," she said.
"[My] latest passion is acrylics and modelling paste to create highly textured works on canvas which bring Tasmania to life."
Nature Works will be on display at Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe until September 16.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.