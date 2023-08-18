The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Dr Cyril Latt pressured to sign contract to keep St Marys open

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated August 18 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Latt receiving Outstanding Palliative Care Professional Award. Picture from Facebook.
Dr Latt receiving Outstanding Palliative Care Professional Award. Picture from Facebook.

Following his resignation, St Marys' Dr Cyril Swe Latt has broken his silence saying that he was pressured to sign a contract in June 2023 in order to keep the hospital open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.