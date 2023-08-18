Following his resignation, St Marys' Dr Cyril Swe Latt has broken his silence saying that he was pressured to sign a contract in June 2023 in order to keep the hospital open.
This was followed by then health minister Jeremy Rockliff saying during Question Time that Dr Latt had signed a two year contract to provide services to the St Marys hospital.
Dr Latt told The Examiner a few days before his contract was due to expire he was told he needed to sign a contract again.
The details of this incident are also outlined in a letter from Dr Latt which he said he gave to current health minister Guy Barnett on his visit to St Marys earlier this month.
In the letter, Dr Latt says that he was pressured into signing his old contract on June 22 and was advised that he would not be permitted to work for the hospital once his contract expired on June 25.
"I was given only 24 hours' notice of this requirement and told that if I did not sign, all the current inpatients, (including a palliative patient) would need to be transferred to other facilities the next day and the hospital will be closed."
"I signed it because I could not accept on my conscience for my palliative patient, who was dying, to be transferred."
The health department and Mr Barnett did not respond to questions about details in the letter.
Dr Latt told The Examiner that he was presented not with the new contract that he was expecting but his current version.
When he asked how long he had to think about it, he was told he had to make a decision "right now."
During Question Time, Mr Rockliff said Dr Latt had recently signed "a two-year position as a rural medical practitioner to provide ongoing services to the St Mary's District Hospital".
Dr Latt told The Examiner that when he heard Mr Rockliff's comments, he was "gutted" and "angry" as he'd been "cornered in" to sign the contract.
In his letter, Dr Latt wrote that news of the contract "was heralded as a success credited to community pressure and MP intervention."
"In reality, nothing had changed, and I feared that momentum for the revised contract under discussion would be lost."
At a press conference today, the Premier was asked about Dr Latt being pressured to sign the contract and if the government had done enough to keep his services at St Marys.
The premier said the government had worked with Dr Latt, thanked him for his service, and was intent on ensuring continuity of service for St Marys.
Dr Latt hoped the revised terms of his contract would allow him to manage the huge workload of servicing the St Marys community.
Currently the workload in St Marys is equivalent to 3 full time doctors, he said.
"I'm only one so that's a problem."
Dr Latt said he tried to get locums to staff the inpatient hospital but the on-call and unpredictable nature of the work made it difficult to attract candidates.
The letter details the impact of his workload on his own life, saying that 24/7 on call work had a "detrimental effect" on his health and family.
"I know I am at high risk of burnout and need to find a much better work-life balance as a matter of urgency."
Labor MP Jen Butler described the situation as a "masterclass in mismanagement."
Being pressured to sign a contract was "disgraceful" and "tragic," she said.
Ms Butler also criticised Mr Rockliff telling parliament that "the situation in St Marys was resolved, that a new contract had been had been signed, knowing full well that that contract was really nothing any different, and knowing full well that the situation wasn't solved".
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
