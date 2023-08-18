Stand-up comedian Claire Hooper is no stranger to the stage.
From appearances on shows like The Great Australian Bake Off and Would I Lie to You?, Hooper has been keeping Australian audiences laughing for nearly two decades.
Now, she's returning to Launceston for Fresh Comedy's new show: HEADLINERS, hosted at Du Cane Brewing in September.
A storyteller at heart, Hooper said she was always interested in finding a silly way to present things.
"It was just an instinct, whether it was a science presentation or speech assembly, I wasn't doing it consciously but I'd always do it in a silly way," Hooper said.
"And yet I'd always want to be taken seriously, I was at odds with that until I was 26 when I started stand up and and I think that's when it really clicked.
"I wanted to do serious Shakespeare, or do something earnest, but I finally realised earnest doesn't suit me."
In terms of a career in comedy, she said she never really thought about the "end goal."
"I've been very lucky that it's worked out... I've just always said yes to things that sound fun," she said.
"I feel like there are two different ways of starting stand-up, sometimes it's really in the moment and others are really strategic about it and have a clear pathway to the career they want.
"I admire that but I wonder if it's a more frustrating way to do it, because if you have no goals, it's impossible to fail."
Hooper will be joined by comedians Kirsty Webeck and Alex Ward, and said she was interested in seeing where she will fit in between the two.
"Alex is so dry and Kirsty is literally the most cheerful, stand up comedian on stage you'll ever see, so we've got these two ends of the continuum," Hooper said.
"I guess my job will act as the halfway between the two of them... I think I'm naturally a very cheerful person, but I like to use the stage to have a tongue in cheek whinge about just regular mundane stuff.
HEADLINERS from Fresh Comedy premieres September 2, with tickets available online through Tasmania Events.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.