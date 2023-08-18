A push to fill the state's blood banks has passed a major milestone.
Members of the state's emergency services have been involved in a friendly challenge with one another to donate blood through the winter months.
On Friday, August 18 the tally hit 500 donations thanks to 31 Tasmania Police recruits in Launceston and Hobart.
Recruits Sara Wilkin and Travis Mylrea both donated for the first time at the Lifeblood Launceston Donor Centre.
Mr Myrlea said donating blood was something he had wanted to do for some time, and the blood drive presented the perfect opportunity.
"I've always wanted to donate," he said.
"It's super essential for hospitals and doctors.
"Just representing Tasmania Police, it's another way to get it out there for the populace to join us."
His colleague said it very rewarding to be making a positive impact on the community before graduating the academy, despite some initial nervousness.
"I was very nervous," Ms Wilkin said.
"I'm very scared of needles, but it felt very rewarding afterwards."
According to the Australian Red Cross each blood donation can save three lives.
Donor centre manager Dylan Visser said it was great to see the large group of donors, as the winter months were often slow due to regular donors falling sick.
Mr Visser said it was not only great to see emergency service workers donating, but the drive would hopefully encourage community members to step up to the plate and help meet the ever-present need for blood.
"We generally collect really well in Launceston," he said.
"The thing with blood and plasma donations is you can never really have enough, nothing ever goes to waste.
"The more we can collect the better."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.