Hillwood's breakthrough season is set to achieve another milestone on Saturday as they play George Town in their first ever finals match.
The NTFAW division one elimination final will be held at Invermay Park and Sharks duo Narine Maurangi and Jorja Barron confirmed their excitement for the contest.
"That's why you play footy isn't it for times like this and we definitely haven't taken it for granted," Barron said.
"Being the first time making finals, it's really good to see and we've been in the comp for three years now so we just want to try hard to be successful.
"We've made history for the club."
Under the mentorship of Dwayne Beeton, the Sharks have rebounded from a win-less 2022 campaign to claim eight wins from 12 matches and have pushed top-two sides Meander Valley and Deloraine to the limit.
Their first of those was against the Saints, where a 47-13 win broke a 645-day streak without one.
Maurangi said the on-field form was a result of all the hard work put in behind the scenes.
"I think it's been a credit to not only the girls, but also the club. We recruited really well in the off-season, which is really indicative of how we were off the field as well," she said.
"We didn't have much success on the field (last year), but we all went to social events and stuff like that. The girls just enjoyed being around each other and a lot of girls who were friends outside of that saw that and really wanted to come along."
With Hillwood hoping to make their first finals run a deep one, the Saints are their first obstacle, having finished with a record of 6-6.
Taylar Marshall was complimentary of her team's performances this season in the face of a reduction in player availability.
"We're used to this now, we haven't really had a bench all season, so we've just got to continue putting that effort in and putting in what we do at training," she said.
"We know it's obviously going to be a battle. It's always been a battle against Hillwood and those top sides, but we know we can contest with them for at least a half. It's just getting into that mindset, we can do it, we've just got to do it for those four quarters."
The sides played at Blue Gum Park just two weeks prior, with the Sharks once again getting the four points as scores finished 70-27.
Marshall reflected on what the Saints needed to improve in order to turn the result around.
"I think just our skills and adjusting to the weather, as well," she said.
"Our opponent too, we're not going to come up against the same opponent every week and Hillwood, Meander Valley and Deloraine are so competitive and strong on the ground, they're tough."
The match begins at 10.25am on Saturday, August 19, at Invermay Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.