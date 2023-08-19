The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: Marking 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War

By Guy Barnett Mp
August 19 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marking 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War
Marking 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War

This year marks 50 years since the withdrawal of the last Australian troops from Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.