Triabunna plays Campbell Town in a blockbuster Oatlands District Football Association grand final on Saturday at Oatlands.
This is the first time these two teams have played in the premiership decider together, and the journey the two teams have taken to arrive at the grand final are remarkably different.
Triabunna, undefeated for the 2023 season, were strong in victory over Campania in the second semi-final and remained composed in the last quarter to come away with the win.
The Roos, who deservedly will start as firm favourites, are an incredibly fit and fast paced side, capable of running out games well and will be at full strength after having the week off.
Co-captains Brendan Klok and Alex Sweet have led the side well all season and their influence and decision-making across the ground will be pivotal throughout the game.
Big-game players Michael Fisher and Mitch Reeve will be looked upon for experience and are expected to step up to the challenge, while forwards Blake Anderton and Nicholas Clark will be difficult to contain for the Robins' defenders and should they present and find space they could prove to be the difference.
Zac Mastrocola, Aaron Parker and Dylan Peart are all players to watch, with Peart especially critical to locking down the dangerous Robins forwards.
Chasing their first premiership since 2002, the Roos will need to be composed and take the game on as they have done since round one, with coach Paul Rainbird pleased with the lead-up to the game as he takes his chargers through to his first grand final for the proud East Coast club.
Campbell Town are also chasing their first flag in a similar period, with the club last tasting premiership glory in 2001 when in the NTFA, and have fought their way to the decider after finishing in third position.
Coach Clinton 'Freddy' Burn and his team were determined to come away with the win in the preliminary final last week, and after four weeks on the road they will find themselves once again in the premiership decider.
Lessons learnt from last year's defeat will benefit the side on Saturday, and they need to absorb the pressure early in the first quarter.
The side has found momentum in the last three weeks and are peaking at the right time of the year, and after two solid starts against quality opposition this finals series they have found the belief that they can start well, maintain the pressure and snatch the win when it counts.
Corey Bosworth has had an outstanding season, taking out the club and association best-and-fairest awards and he is a player to watch, while Cameron Gard, Matthew Carlile and Nedd Carr have also had great seasons and they will be more determined than ever to come away with the win.
Captain Lachie Groves took a knock last week, however he should be fit for this clash, while Daniel Bennett is also expected to return after an injury in the first semi-final.
Forward Matthew Hayward, Mitch Hodgetts and defender Jessie Arnol also need to play their roles and should they all fire the game could go down to the wire.
Gates open from 9am with first bounce at 1.30pm.
