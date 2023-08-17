Protections for home buyers left out of pocket by builder collapses will be beefed up under a new government bill that has passed the House of Assembly.
The Residential Building (Home Warranty Insurance Amendments) Bill will indemnify homeowners hit with losses by shoddy construction work or the bankruptcy or disappearance of their builder.
Under the proposed amendment, residential building contractors must obtain home warranty insurance on behalf of their customers before entering into a contract with them.
The policy pays out if building work is not completed or the work is defective.
The home warranty insurance must provide minimum cover of $200,000, or at least twenty per cent of the contract price of the building project.
Workplace Safety and Consumer Affairs Minister Elise Archer has championed the bill, saying the government was committed to increase consumer protection for Tasmanians seeking to build their own homes.
"Sadly, a number of recent building company insolvencies has highlighted a gap in Tasmania's building regulatory framework," Ms Archer said.
The move to re-introduce a home warranty scheme to the state follows several high-profile collapses that has left dozens of Tasmanian families in the lurch.
The biggest fall recently was Hobart construction group Multi-Res, which went into administration in May with debts of over $5 million.
It left dozens of homes incomplete after the owners had paid out thousands, and sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits.
Last year, the Tasmanian arm of mainland group Hotondo Homes went to the wall, leaving tens of thousands of dollars in losses for dozens of families.
Chief executive officer of Master Builders Tasmania, Matthew Pollock, said while he welcomed efforts to beef up consumer protection in the building industry, more work needed to be done on the bill to ensure it didn't become a burden for the industry.
"We need to ensure that people aren't left carrying the can when there are issues with builders," he said.
"That being said, we do still have some issues with the proposed structure of the home warranty scheme in the bill."
He said the scheme under the bill lacks choice in the types of entities that can provide the home warranty insurance, and that giving more choice would be better for both industry and consumers.
"We'd like to see the bill encourage as many [insurance] participants in the scheme as possible, to provide some choice and hopefully some competitive pressure," he said.
"In other states where we have seen home warranty schemes operate for decades successfuly and sustainably, they have more choice, and that's what we'd like to see," he said.
He said the government should consider allowing industry-based fidelity funds to participate in the scheme to provide more choice.
The bill was passed on Wednesday after a Labor effort at an amendment was defeated.
It will now need approval in the Legislative Council before it becomes law.
Meanwhile, issues in the building sector are still prompting concern from some quarters.
One building industry veteran said he believes there are more shaky builders out there, and some might fail if conditions don't improve.
Tas City Builders owner Steve Simeoni in June said the residential construction industry is coming off a period of intense activity, and conditions for builders there are "tough" and set to get tougher.
Conditions worsened for builders during COVID, when shortages and disruptions to global supply chains, combined with government stimulus that stoked demand for construction work, led to a surge in the cost of building materials.
Companies such as Mutli-Res, which had agreed to fixed-price contracts on residential housing projects, found they could not complete them profitably.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.