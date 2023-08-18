For years they've provided the soundtrack to Quadrant Mall or the Harvest Market.
Now The Ferguson Brothers, one of Launceston's favourite busking acts, is hitting the big stage.
The trio have spent the past three years recording and engineering their debut album Dusk /Dawn, which will be released at a concert next month.
The band's electric guitarist and eldest member Lucas (23) said while the band had played to big crowds before, the September 9 concert represented "a lot of firsts".
"We're nervous but it's an excited energy," he said.
"This is the first time we're playing our own music and [playing at our own] concert."
Family has always been a big thing for The Ferguson Brothers.
The eldest of 10 children, Lucas, Jake (22) and Zac (20) began playing together 15 years ago in a band led by dad Lynden.
They played at nursing homes and charity events before the brothers branched off into their own trio.
The three are best mates - "we've always been like that" - but the musical talent and the mateship doesn't stop at Zac.
"One of my favourite things is when we get together at family events we all play music together - everyone in the family plays music - and I'm actually teaching three of my siblings to play guitar," Lucas said.
"When we were kids Dad was teaching us how to be in a band, he was booking gigs for us and taking his time to take us there and play with us, so he invested that in us.
"Now that we're older we're doing that for the younger kids. It's really sweet getting to see my little brother who's about 10, I'm teaching him the same songs I learned.
"Without what [Mum and Dad] put into us there's no way any of this would be happening. It's a massive gift they've given us."
If you've seen The Ferguson Brothers play you'll have noticed a key distinction from most other acts - there's no singer.
But with just electric, bass (Jake) and drums (Zac), they've forged a style built that oozes chemistry and fosters improvisation.
And whether it's a decade-plus of being bandmates or just a natural brotherly rapport, the connection is instantly evident.
"There's this weird sense - you know what the other guys are going to play," Lucas said.
"All the time when we're playing I'll go to hit an accent on a certain beat or change a chord and the other guys will just pick it up like it's been rehearsed - it's really uncanny sometimes.
"If you ever watch us play and we smile at each other like idiots with a big grin, it's probably because that's just happened.
"It's heaps of fun. We're just one unit."
The brothers are hoping to sell out the 600-seat Launceston Conference Centre, at the Door of Hope, at their album launch on September 9.
The concert will feature covers, songs from the new record, and tell the story of the band's 15-year journey through videos and images.
Most of all, it will be a celebration.
"This whole concert and album launch, it's not really about us - it's about saying thankyou and honouring and recognising people that have out into us all these years," Lucas said.
"The night is purely to say thanks and put on a great show, and for everyone to enjoy a Ferguson Brothers performance like has never happened before."
The concert starts at 7pm.
For details and ticket sales visit: events.humanitix.com/the-ferguson-brothers-dusk-dawn-launch-concert
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner.
