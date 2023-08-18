Close call for nurse after second serious offence in three years

The Examiner
Drink driver Louise Newman warned she faces jail if she exceeds 0.05 again

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
August 18 2023
A Riverside nurse who crashed her car into traffic lights faced the prospect of a jail sentence when the Launceston Magistrates Court heard that it was her second serious offence within three years.

