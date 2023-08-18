Close call for nurse after second serious offence in three years

A Riverside nurse who crashed her car into traffic lights faced the prospect of a jail sentence when the Launceston Magistrates Court heard that it was her second serious offence within three years.
Louise Newman, 68, pleaded guilty to a count of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor on October 23, 2022.
Police prosecutor Lauren Binns said the driver was still in the vehicle when police were called to the crash on West Tamar Highway.
"The defendant was taken to the Launceston General Hospital where a blood sample was taken and a reading of 0.217 recorded," Ms Binns said.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker said Newman was a registered nurse of standing who worked in the aged care sector who had an alcohol problem.
"She has been bruised and damaged by life and used alcohol to self medicate," he said.
He said she had consumed a bottle of wine and was on the way to a local takeaway when the crash occurred.
"She was doing a U turn at lights while wearing slip on shoes and put her foot on the accelerator instead of the brake," he said.
He said it was Newman's second relatively offence in a short period of time.
Mr Tucker said it had proved a very expensive mistake because her $8000 car was written off and there was damage to traffic lights for which she would be required to pay.
Magistrate Simon Brown said it was very serious episode of drink driving.
"There was actual real danger to you and to others on the road," he said.
"It follows concerningly an episode similar in nature in December 2019 of driving under the influence where a reading of greater than three times the legal limit was recorded," Mr Brown said.
Newman placed her hands over her mouth when Mr Brown said that the offence warranted a sentence of imprisonment.
"The issue for me is whether the sentence should be suspended," he said.
"I have reached the view that I should wholly suspend the head sentence as a spur to you to continue your rehabilitation. "
He imposed a four month jail sentence but suspended it for two years on the condition that she commit no further offence, fined her $2000 and disqualified her from driving for two years and three months.
"Another episode under the Road Safety (Alcohol and Drugs Act) would almost certainly result in actual jail," he said.
Newman brushed away tears after hearing the outcome.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
