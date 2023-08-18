Gun Tasmanian cyclists Lauren Perry and Macey Stewart were swamped by supporters at the airport - and the Tamar was swamped in a different way - on this week in 2013.
Meanwhile Reuben Koops wowed the country on Australia's Got Talent, a fresh batch of uni graduates paraded through the city, and Riverside High School took up the 'be brave and shave' challenge.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
