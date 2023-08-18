A magistrate found a claim of self-defence hard to believe due to comments made about a Beaconsfield man's weight.
Dj Bannister-Christie, 26, appeared at Launceston Magistrates Court on August 17 to hear whether a charge of common assault would be upheld.
The incident happened on March 8, 2022 when Bannister-Christie and his female partner attended a Beaconsfield home to collect some belongings.
The woman had previously lived at the address with her female cousin and the male complainant, however she had been told to move out due to her relationship with Bannister-Christie.
There had been a heated SMS exchange between the two women earlier that day, and a verbal disagreement took place within the house.
This spilled out into the driveway, and the complainant followed the pair.
All parties said they saw the cousin take a step towards Bannister-Christie's partner.
At this point, the woman called out to Bannister-Christie who was waiting in a nearby vehicle and then advanced towards the complainant.
All witnesses said Bannister-Christie made comments about the complainant's weight before the fight, including telling him "go for it fat boy".
The pair threw punches, with the complainant receiving blows to the head and scratches to the face - the latter of these sustained after the man put Bannister-Christie in a headlock.
Bannister-Christie's defence rested on a claim that he acted in self-defence.
In his testimony, Bannister-Christie said the complainant threw the first punch and that he "thought he would pass out" while in the headlock.
Magistrate Evan Hughes found the complainant's testimony more compelling, and Bannister-Christie did not act in self-defence as he goaded the other man into fighting.
Mr Hughes noted an inconsistency between Bannister-Christie's claim that he could not breathe while in the headlock, yet he was heard to remark about the complainant's body odour and his proximity to the man's groin.
There were other inconsistencies which the magistrate said made it seem the testimony was "tailored" to paint Bannister-Christie and his partner in a favourable light and as such lowered the defence's credibility.
Mr Hughes said the cousin also downplayed some events in her testimony, however key elements in all testimonies matched the complainant's.
Defence counsel James Oxley asked Mr Hughes for leniency, saying Bannister-Christie had shown "some restraint" and had not caused any lasting injuries.
Mr Oxley told the court although his client did have some prior convictions, they had occurred in a "narrow band" and were due to issues stemming from his youth.
According to Mr Oxley, Bannister-Christie was forced out of his family home between the ages of 10 and 11-years-old, and he lived with his grandfather until the man died in 2013.
This led to PTSD and drug use according to Mr Oxley, who said Bannister-Christie had made efforts to get clean as otherwise he would be "dead or in jail".
"There is a significant gap between his priors and the incident and a gap between this offence and now," Mr Oxley said.
"The pace of offending has dropped off ... this is an aberration in an otherwise healthy trajectory."
Mr Oxley said Bannister-Christie was willing to undergo community service hours, something Mr Hughes agreed would be "beneficial".
Mr Hughes adjourned sentencing until September 29.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.