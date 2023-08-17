The Tasmanian Premier says a report looking at how pharmacies can reduce GP waiting times and pressure in hospital emergency departments has not yet been received by the government.
Labor MP Anita Dow in parliament on Thursday called for an update on the independent review by KMPG, asking whether the government had received the resulting report and when it would be released to the public.
"It has been almost a year now since the government appointed KPMG to undertake this review, but the Liberals are refusing to explain whether they have received the report, and if they will act on its recommendations," she said.
"The premier must make the outcomes of this review publicly available as soon as possible."
The review was looking at the pharmacists' scope of practice in Tasmania, and whether pharmacies could expand their services to support primary health care and GPs across the state.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said community pharmacists across Tasmania, particularly those in rural areas, were being consulted.
"I look forward to the report and the final recommendations, but we are already acting," Mr Rockliff said.
"This is about reform in health care. It is also about breaking down barriers to health care and reducing red tape in health care, which is why we are committed to broadening the scope of practice.
"This also includes nurse practitioners in the mix as an option for broadening the scope of practice and ensuring that we are really focused on the side of the consumer."
Mr Rockliff said the state had already expanded the scope of pharmacy practice, including the continued dispensing measure which allows pharmacies to give a one-month supply of medication after a prescription has run out.
"Expansion of continued dispensing provides another avenue for Tasmanians to access prescription medications for the treatment of ongoing conditions, with inbuilt measures in place to ensure patient safety," he said.
"The rollout has been highly successful, with continued dispensing benefiting Tasmanians hundreds of times a day across our state at community pharmacies in the first few weeks of launching."
