After five years of Greater Northern Raiders competing in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League, women's coach Darren Simmonds believes the concept of the Northern team has proven to be a success.
"I think that it was really important for young players in the Greater North to have that opportunity to play at the highest level in Tassie ... without having to move South which was what was happening previously," he said.
"I think it's great that obviously the Greater Northern Raiders is in place and it's really important for those young people to be able to do that and still be able to study and be at home in that important age when they're 16, 17, 18, 19."
Simmonds' side are coming off a stellar 2022-23 campaign where they were crowned champions of the Twenty20 league and were runner-up in the one-day competition.
"We also have a little bit different squad this year, we've lost a few experienced players and we'll probably have some youth into our squad as well," he said.
"That's going to be interesting to see how that sits for a little while, but that's going to create some great opportunities for some younger players coming in and we'll just look to settle early I suppose and see where we sit and look to improve on a couple of new areas of growth for our team."
On the men's side it is familiar face Alistair Taylor who will be taking over as coach from Tim Coyle as they aim for a better season in the summer ahead.
"Big shoes to fill and we thank Tim for all the support he's given me over the last couple of years as well, I've learned a lot, there's probably too much to say what you learn from him," he said.
As for the approach the wicket-keeper turned mentor will take, Taylor said he will try to play in a positive manner.
"I like trying to move the game forward, doesn't matter what format or who we're playing for, that's the way I've always led," he said.
"We want to take the game on, we're here to win games of cricket, we don't want to just filter out and ponder on and lose games, you want to take the game on and if that means we do lose a couple of games here and there, we just want to play a positive brand of cricket and get on the right side of the ledger."
One aspect that Taylor identified as an area in need of improvement was the side's batting, with consistent low scores hurting their chances of winning last season.
Also coming into the fold is new program coordinator Marc Simonds, who takes over from Richard Bennett.
Simonds said he was keen to begin the "exciting journey" and added he would be looking at clubs from across the North and North-West to help sustain the success of the Raiders.
"We rely heavily on their input, their feedback, their opinions, so we can collectively do our jobs properly, to make sure the program prospers," he said.
"The reason the Greater Northern Raiders is in place is to give aspiring cricketers the opportunity to play at or get to the highest level possible, so I think collectively what Cricket Tasmania have been able to do from an investment viewpoint to get the Raiders where they are, will hopefully set up aspiring cricketers in the North for a very long time, which I think is exciting."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
