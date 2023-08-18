Launceston had a big week at the selection table ahead of their Midland Highway drive to face North Hobart on Saturday.
Versatile playing-assistant coach Jake Hinds will miss the clash through suspension after taking an early guilty plea for an intentional strike on Lochie Griggs.
The one-match ban comes after the 24-year-old has been in Launceston's best players in five of his last six matches.
"You can't cover the loss of him in the sense that he's an A-grade player in the competition," coach Mitch Thorp said.
"He's been playing some midfield minutes so it just means someone like a Bailey Gillow or a Jamieson House gets more minutes inside.
"In front of the ball, we are still quite strong with Isaac Hyatt, Dylan Riley, young Jonesy [Liam Jones], they've all been pretty capable of hitting the scoreboard."
Thorp is one of six inclusions for the Blues as fellow experienced tall Joe Groenwegen joins him alongside young guns Campbell Atkins, Jacob Wheeler, Jesse Price and debutant Lenny Faulkner.
Faulkner, 17, is the first cousin of Baxter and Angus Norton, who play for Clarence and North Hobart respectively, with Thorp comparing him to them.
"He plays very similar to his cousins, he's quite small but got good skills and great speed," he said.
"He's chipped away, he's been pretty close several times this year, so he gets his opportunity.
"We are still trying to keep the balance of connecting younger players through our senior program and winning games as we go along this year."
With only one ladder spot and eight premiership points separating the two, Saturday's clash will go a long way to shaping the finals.
North Hobart defeated the Blues by a point last time they met at North Hobart Oval, with their kicking skills coming under Thorp's scrutiny.
The reigning premiers are also coming into the clash following a loss, having been beaten by Kingborough last week.
"We were a fair way off the mark last week," Thorp said.
"After having a really good win against Clarence, we really dropped the ball and that can happen with a younger demographic that we've got in our side but we're certainly looking to bounce back.
"Our contested ball numbers were off, that's where we pride our brand of football at the moment," he said.
"We're not as talented as we have been over the last few years and we're really reliant on the effort-based stats and the overall grunt wasn't where it has been, so we need to bring that back."
Young gun Will Groom returns for North Hobart at the expense of Bailey Walker.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
