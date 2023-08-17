The annual Women's 5k walk and run is back in September, encouraging participants to dress their best in pink and help raise vital funds for the Cancer Council.
Manager community fundraising for Cancer Council Tasmania Zoe Vandervelde said it was one of their biggest annual fundraisers.
"All the money stays in the state to support Tasmanians impacted by cancer," Ms Vandervelde said.
Kristen Riley (Harcourts), Jessica Callander (intersport), David Hernik (Harcourts), Toby Anderson (Intersport), Alli Rigby (Harcourts), Jessanna Gent event coordinator, Kirsten Tatnell and Josie Kremerskothen (Harcourts)
"Last year we raised $150,000 and this year we're aiming for $160,000... we're putting it out to the Launceston community to support this fantastic event."
Alongside cancer research, she said the funds would support their centres in Hobart, Launceston and Devonport, as well as services like their oncology massage program and transport2treatment, which takes patients from their homes to treatment.
"The Women's 5k is fantastic because we bring the community together and we close down the city streets, so it's all about bringing one system together for a really good cause," she said.
"It's something I'm sure is close to all of our hearts because every Tasmanian has a cancer story... no matter what level of fitness you are, you can come and walk or run the 5k; it's an opportunity for everyone to get involved.
Fundraising coordinator for the north Jessanna Gent said there were loads of fun activities and prizes planned for the day.
"I know everyone gets really keen to take over the streets of Launceston and pave the town pink, so that's something I'm personally looking forward to seeing."
The Women's 5k starts at 10am on September 10.
Registrations can be made online through Cancer Council's website, while t-shirts and merchandise for the event can be purchased from Intersport Launceston.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
