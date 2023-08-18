A magistrate showed a woman 'mercy' after she pleaded guilty to shoplifting and fraud.
Belinda Maree Love, 43, pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing and one count each of computer related fraud and attempted computer related fraud at the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 17.
Police prosecutor Jules Ercole told the court the first of these happened on December 3, 2022 when Love and two children were recorded walking to the women's clothing section of Harris Scarfe at Brisbane Street.
Mr Ercole said Love was recorded on CCTV removing the tags off a dress, placing it in a bag and leaving via the mall.
The court heard that days later, on December 6, Love was then recorded on CCTV at the Country Club Casino pocketing a credit card she found on a seat.
Mr Ercole said Love used the card to make a $6 purchase at the cafe, and the cardholder - who had been at the venue the night before - was notified through a banking app.
Love attempted to use the card again for a $16 purchase, however this one was declined.
The court heard the cardholder then contacted venue staff asking about the declined transaction, who identified Love - who claimed she did not have the card.
Venue security also approached Love, who again denied having the card according to Mr Ercole.
Mr Ercole told the court Love placed the card back on the seat - which was where the cardholder sat the night prior - before leaving.
Mr Ercole said Love was later recorded on police body worn camera claiming she used her own cash and card at the cafe, and the staff had incorrectly identified her as the offender.
The third theft was at the Trevallyn Grocer on March 21, 2023 when Love stole food items, including a ginger biscuit, to the value of $17.55.
Love was seen by staff driving away in a silver Honda Odyssey and when interviewed by police later that day said she "did not remember" the Harris Scarfe incident and grabbed the biscuit for her child.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken said at the time Love was going through a "tumultuous relationship breakdown" and the woman's acts were opportunistic.
Ms McCracken said the turmoil led to Love being "all over the place" for a period of several months however her situation had since improved.
Magistrate Sharon Cure agreed with Ms McCracken's assessment of Love's mental state at the time of the offences, and that there was hope Love would not reoffend.
"Sometimes people under constant pressure or in crisis commit acts that defy logic," Mrs Cure said.
"You were not operating in a thoughtful, careful way. You acted in a way consistent with being 'all over the place'."
Mrs Cure said she would show Love "mercy" and did not record a conviction against the offence, however she warned that "could be the last time (Love) can expect that".
Love was fined $300.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
