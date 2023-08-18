The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Belinda Maree Love pleaded guilty to shoplifting, fraud charges

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
August 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Launceston Magistrates Court heard how a woman stole several items and attempted fraud. File picture
The Launceston Magistrates Court heard how a woman stole several items and attempted fraud. File picture

A magistrate showed a woman 'mercy' after she pleaded guilty to shoplifting and fraud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.