St Marys' only doctor Cyril Swe Latt has resigned his position fulfilling the fears of the small town that he has looked after for sixteen years.
"Regretfully, I would like to let you all know that I submitted my resignation (after 16 years) this morning," Dr Latt wrote on a Facebook community group.
There have been fears brewing about this possibility since last year when Break O Day council expressed concern about the town losing its only doctor.
Dr Latt ran a private bulk billed GP service and also staffed the town's emergency services department. He catered to over 1800 patients which included not only residents from St Marys but also drew patients from Fingal and Legana as this was the only bulk billed GP in the area.
"I would like to thank all my patients and their families and in particular all the amazing staff from St Marys Community Health for last 16 years," he wrote in his Facebook resignation post.
"My last day will be 17/1123. I am taking a long overdue holiday first before deciding where my future will be."
Dr Latt was contacted to confirm if he had resigned from both GP and emergency services.
In a statement, current health minister Guy Barnett thanked Dr Latt for his service and said that Dr Latt had advised that he intends to sell his private general practice in St Marys.
On Monday Mr Barnett said alternatives were being explored to ensure the continuity of medical services at the St Marys Community Health Centre if Dr Cyril Latt chose to leave.
"Last year, Dr Latt expressed the need for additional support, and over the last ten months, my department has been engaging with Dr Latt through the Department of Health to understand what further help can be provided [to him]," he said.
Following Dr Latt's resignation Mr Barnett said the Department for health would work with Dr Latt to ensure a smooth transition to a new provider and encourage a new GP for the community.
In June, Lyons independent John Tucker Lyons asked then health minister Jeremy Rockliff in Question Time whether St Marys would soon be without a general practitioner.
Mr Rockliff said it was his understanding that Dr Latt had recently signed on to remain there for two years.
"I am advised that Dr Latt has recently signed a two-year position as a rural medical practitioner to provide ongoing services to the St Mary's District Hospital.
"I want to assure everyone out government is committed to the ongoing operation of the St Marys District Hospital as it provides critical health services as we know for the region and we want to see this continue."
Concerns about Dr Latt leaving the community led to the formation of a lobby group composed of nearly 50 local residents who were agitating to save the St Marys hospital and raise concerns about health coverage in rural areas.
In a written statement, the group said Mr Barnett had come to St Marys to meet with Dr Latt but "it was a little too late."
"Nearly 10 months of negotiations with nothing to show for it."
"At a time when so few doctors are willing to live and work in rural areas, the Tas Dept of Health was unable to come to any agreement with Dr Latt or pay him a living wage as an RMP of the St Marys Community Health Centre or make any accommodation for him to not have to work 24/7/365 days/year to cover the hospital," the statement said.
Labor MPs Rebecca White, Anita Dow and Jen Butler released a joint statement thanking Dr Latt for his service.
"The State Government has had more than 6 months to resolve this issue and provide support to Dr Latt, with multiple negotiations taking place over that time."
"Dr Latt has been let down badly by the previous Health Minister Premier Jeremy Rockliff and the current Minister and Member for Lyons Guy Barnett."
"Without Dr Latts services the St Marys hospital cannot operate as a registered GP has to service the beds, meaning it will effectively close."
"St Marys and the surrounding community will not have a GP, is at great risk of losing the pharmacy, and will not have a hospital."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.