The Australian Education Union (AEU) has demanded full funding for Tasmanian public schools.
A campaign dubbed the 'For Every Child' aims to secure funding by 2028 to allow public schools to reduce class sizes, increase one-on-one time for students with additional needs, and provide more classroom assistance to teachers.
AEU federal president Correna Haythorpe said one in 10 students were effectively unfunded, and called on both the state and federal governments to "step up and deliver the funding for our children."
"We've got an escalating workforce crisis with teachers working on unsustainable workloads; this funding is critically important," Ms Haythorpe said.
"We know that with around $118 million right now, the commonwealth government can close the funding gap here in Tasmania and our students can get the intensive support that they need."
AEU Tasmanian branch president David Genford said without funding, kids were falling further behind.
"It's not fair on them that because of where they're born, or the family they're born into, that they don't get a full education compared to people down the road that are overfunded and get everything they need," Mr Genford said.
He said in the private school system, schools were over the 100 per cent schooling resource standard (SRS) that was identified in the Gonski report, whereas public schools were not.
"It is actually criminal the fact that we think it's okay, that we're giving our public schools enough money when they can't actually cater for all their students," he said.
Federal Education Minister Jason Clare said Australia had a good education system, but it could "be a lot better and a lot fairer."
"The Albanese Government is committed to working with state and territory governments to put all schools on a path to full and fair funding... funding is important, but so is what it's spent on," Mr Clare said.
"That's why education ministers have established an expert panel led by Lisa O'Brien AM, that will provide advice on what this funding should be tied to that will help children who fall behind at school catch up, keep up and finish high school."
He said the report was due at the end of October.
State Education Minister Roger Jaensch said under the commonwealth's Education Act 2013, public funding for non-government schools was reduced by each school community's capacity to contribute through payment of fees, which was reflected in the SRS for each school.
"Signed in December 2018, for Tasmanian government schools, the bilateral agreement commits additional funding of $490 million over ten years to the end of 2027; $340 million of which is from the Tasmanian government," Mr Jaensch said.
"Our clear commitment to increase government school funding to 75 per cent of the SRS is acquitted annually through the National School Resourcing Board.
"The government notes the National AEU campaign, For Every Child, and we look forward to hearing from Federal Minister Jason Clare about the federal government's pathway to 100 per cent of the SRS."
