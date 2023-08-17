Police are scouring previously unsearched locations on Tasmania's East Coast as part of a new lead in the 1990s Victoria Cafasso murder case.
Search and rescue crews and police divers began searching land and water near St Helens on Thursday following new information from witnesses.
The area of interest encapsulates about 1.5 square kilometres of scrubland north of Beaumaris, and incorporates water in Diana's Basin.
Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said the search was part of a new line of inquiry regarding a 1970s light-coloured Subaru wagon, which was spotted in several nearby locations around the time of the murder.
"One of our witnesses back in 1995 ... reported that a vehicle was driving erratically and tailgating them," Detective Hanson said.
"That vehicle was a Subaru - albeit a slightly different make and model - and that car veered off suddenly down a coastal track.
"That's led us to where we are today to want to search that coastal track.
"Unfortunately that witness is no longer with us - they passed away - but they were able to provide a map of that coastal track."
About 30 people were employed in Thursday's search.
Detective Hanson said police had obtained seven search warrants as part of the investigation, and said all property owners had been co-operative with searches.
He said search crews were looking for several items related to the crime scene, including murder weapons and clothing.
"We acknowledge that if these items are out in the elements there's a chance they will no longer be to the point that we can find them," Detective Hanson said.
"But there's also a chance that if they were hidden or discarded in a way that may preserve them, then they could still be there or there could still be evidence of them being in this location.
"We're committed to finding some answers, to this review and to following these specific lines of inquiries."
Ms Cafasso, a 20-year-old Italian backpacker, was found dead on Beaumaris Beach on October 11, 1995.
The new line of inquiry - nearly 28 years since the murder - has come about through a routine review of the case.
"We never close these cases, and the latest searches showcase our investigators' commitment to finding answers for Victoria's family," Detective Hanson said.
As part of the case, police are offering a $500,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to a conviction.
Anyone with information should contact police on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.