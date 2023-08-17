The Examiner
Tasmanian Premier defends granting licence for private power scheme

By Matt Maloney
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 2:47pm
Premier Jeremy Rockliff says flooding at farming properties in Nietta is under investigation by the Natural Resources and Environment Department.
The premier has denied doing any special favours for a long-time member of the Liberal Party in granting a water licence for a private hydro scheme in Nietta which locals have said has resulted in damage to farming properties.

