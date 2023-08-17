The premier has denied doing any special favours for a long-time member of the Liberal Party in granting a water licence for a private hydro scheme in Nietta which locals have said has resulted in damage to farming properties.
Allegations have recently been raised by farmers in Nietta that their properties have been flooded for seven months of the year since 2018 due to a private private power station run by the Miles family.
Labor's primary industry spokeswoman Janie Finlay in parliament on Thursday raised the issue of the granting of the licence by Mr Rockliff when he was water minister.
"Your decision to grant the former Liberal for Braddon, Chris Miles, an exclusive water licence to pump all the available Jean Brook water to their private power station has resulted in continuous flooding of the land above the Miles' property," she said.
"Why have you trashed the agricultural potential of the district to help your Liberal mate?"
Mr Rockliff said he rejected the inference of the question.
"In all my 21 years in this place, I have supported farmers to grow confidence, grow their businesses, and also ensure they have access to the best available water," he said.
Later outside of parliament, Mr Rockliff said investigations into the flooding by the Natural Resources and Environment Department needed to take their course.
"We need to get a really good understanding of the impact on landholders and work through from there," he said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
